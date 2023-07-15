GREENSBORO — A man is facing charges after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

Jaquan Singleton, 25, is charged with seven counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement official and discharging a firearm within city limits among other offenses, police said.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Fox Hunt Drive. Guilford Metro 911 received calls that a man with a gun in each hand was firing shots outside of a leasing office at The Madison at Adams Farm apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found Singleton.

Moments later, he fired toward the officers. One officer returned fire, but didn't strike Singleton.

Singleton then ran into an apartment and barricaded the door, but surrendered almost two hours later.

Investigators believe Singleton lives in the apartment complex. It's unknown what precipitated the incident.

The Greensboro Police Department's professional standards division will investigate the incident to determine if officers followed its policies. The officer who fired at Singleton was placed on administrative duty.

Police didn't identify that officer.