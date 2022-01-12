 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police temporarily close downtown HQ for maintenance work; services moved to Swing Rd office
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro police temporarily close downtown HQ for maintenance work; services moved to Swing Rd office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Starting Thursday night, the downtown police headquarters building will be closed for maintenance, officials said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The closure of the building at 100 Police Plaza will be from 7 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Services, such as record requests and tow/vehicle impound inquiries, usually offered at the downtown offices will be temporarily moved to the Police District 3 substation at 300 South Swing Road, police said.

Officials said services will not be interrupted by the maintenance work.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert