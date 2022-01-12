Greensboro police temporarily close downtown HQ for maintenance work; services moved to Swing Rd office

GREENSBORO — Starting Thursday night, the downtown police headquarters building will be closed for maintenance, officials said Wednesday.
The closure of the building at 100 Police Plaza will be from 7 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Services, such as record requests and tow/vehicle impound inquiries, usually offered at the downtown offices will be temporarily moved to the Police District 3 substation at 300 South Swing Road, police said.
Officials said services will not be interrupted by the maintenance work.
