Greensboro population grows slower than top metros, but experts say it's still a sign of strength

GREENSBORO — Greensboro remains the state's third-largest city, but is in danger of being overtaken by the faster-growing Durham, whose growth rate was almost twice that of Greensboro between 2010 and 2020, according to results of the 2020 census.
But that's not necessarily a sign of bad things to come for Greensboro.
Some experts believe solid economic growth is creating a stronger city than mere population figures can show.
In 2020, census data shows that Greensboro's population was 299,035, up by 10.9% from 2010.
By comparison, Durham's population grew by 24.2% to 283,506, and could replace Greensboro in third place before the next census.
The Research Triangle city already knocked Winston-Salem out of fourth place between 2010 and 2020.
Charlotte remains solidly at No. 1 with about 875,000 people, up by 19.6%, and Raleigh is second, with 467,665 people, up 15.8% since the last census.
Winston-Salem grew by 8.7% to 249,545 people, dropping the Twin City to fifth place.
That was less than the state's growth rate of 9.5% but greater than the nation's 7.4% growth rate.
Greensboro has become more racially diverse between 2010 and 2020. The city's white population shrank from 48.4% to 40% while the populations of Black or African American residents grew from 40.6% to 42%. The Hispanic or Latino community grew from 7.5% of the total population to 10.2% in 2020. Asians and other races saw significant growth.
Concord, a Charlotte suburb, entered the top 10 with 105,240 people with the No. 1 growth rate of 33.1%.
But the tale of Concord and other cities like Cary, with equally sharp growth, can't be told without looking at their large neighbors, Raleigh and Charlotte.
Durham's growth, for example, is a product of Raleigh's growth and the Research Triangle as a whole, said Hunter Bacot, a political science professor at UNCG.
Likewise, Concord benefits from Charlotte's astounding growth.
Which, while noteworthy, shouldn't overshadow the steady growth in Greensboro and Guilford County, Bacot said.
"Greensboro and Winston have had a little bit different narrative in their development in the past 30 years because the communities have had to deal with what they’ve lost in terms of industry," Bacot said.
The major losses in tobacco, textiles and furniture wiped out tens of thousands of jobs between 1990 and 2010 and the cities were forced to reinvent themselves.
That they didn't simply implode economically should be applauded, Bacot said.
With the strong logistics and aerospace economy in Greensboro and the growing medical and innovation communities in Winston-Salem, growth has become a more predictable and steady force than the meteoric boost from technology that is pushing Raleigh, or finance, which is propelling Charlotte.
"Guilford is situated beautifully to be between the two population centers — it’s like an ancillary service center to Raleigh and Charlotte," Bacot said.
And while that may not have the glamour of industries in other cities, the labor force in the Triad, from manufacturing to distribution to health care, will build a spine for the state that larger cities can draw from, he said.
"Some people are going to look down on those jobs but nonetheless they’re jobs — you could look at the Triad as the backbone of the state with regard to labor," Bacot said.
Greensboro Interim City Manager Chris Wilson echoed that philosophy, saying that incremental but frequent job announcements, housing growth and other milestones like the opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts are boosting Greensboro's future.
He noted that the Greensboro City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant incentive money to two companies that want to invest a total of $33 million and hire 130 workers.
"From an economic development standpoint, the continued addition of jobs and the excitement around all the things we're seeing with quality of life," make a difference, Wilson said. "Tanger’s just really crushing it, that in combination with knowing that the wonderful diversity is trending upwards and the housing market is strong — I feel really hopeful."
Builders added nearly 8,000 housing units in Greensboro from 2010 to 2020, an increase of 6% and the vacancy rate for housing is lower, dropping from 10% to 7.4%. That's not necessarily a good thing, however, as the city is having an affordable housing crisis for middle- to low-income people.
Greensboro now has about 132,000 dwelling units compared with 123,000 a decade ago.
But the city's growth has been unevenly distributed across census tracts.
Some, such as tracts near the edge of the city, saw population decreases. The largest increase, 60%, occurred near UNCG, where a student apartment boom has been underway for a decade.
Towns and cities throughout Greensboro have seen uneven growth.
• High Point saw a 9.3% growth rate to 114,059 people.
• The county's largest town, Summerfield, grew only slightly by 6.6% to just under 11,000 people. The town's political factions have for years been waging a growth or no-growth struggle with limited water resources.
• Neighboring Oak Ridge, by comparison, grew by more than 17% to more than 7,000 people.
• Outside Guilford County, the Rockingham County town of Reidsville grew by only 0.4% to 14,583 people.
• Neighboring Eden declined by 0.7% to 15,421.
• In Randolph County to the south, Asheboro grew by 7.9% to 27,156 people.
Bacot sees growth and opportunity for all of the counties surrounding Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Interstate 73, for example, which knits together the southern counties of the state with the northern through the Piedmont, will provide lots of opportunity, he said.
"You can't get any better," he said.
Triad's second-largest city
Winston-Salem grew almost 9% from 2010 to 2020 to finish just shy of the 250,000 mark, according to the results of the 2020 census.
The census found 249,545 people living inside the city limits on April 1, 2020, up from 229,617 on the same date in 2010.
That's an increase of almost 20,000 people. At the same time, 2020 census figures show a population of increased diversity, with strong growth in the proportion of Hispanic, Asian and multiracial populations.
Wanda Allen-Abraha, who heads Winston-Salem's human relations department, said the city has used as many as eight different languages to translate information about city and community services during some information sessions for new residents.
"Locally, we have been seeing a growing population of immigrants over the span of the past couple of decades," she said, adding that she's not surprised to see the city's diversity reflected in the census numbers.
"We have seen a steady growth of the Hispanic demographic over the past couple of decades, as we have seen in our two most recent census statistics," she said. "As a matter of fact, Winston-Salem has had one of the largest concentrations of Hispanic populations in the state for the past several years."
The city's overall rate of growth was much slower than the 24% increase Winston-Salem saw between 2000 and 2010, although a major annexation during that decade skewed the numbers.
In 2020, non-Hispanic whites in Winston-Salem were still the city's largest population group at 44% of the total, while non-Hispanic Blacks made up 32% of the population. Hispanics made up 17% of the total, up from 15% in 2010. People of Asian descent, who made up 2% of the city's total in 2010, grew to 2.5% of the total in 2020.
The Census Bureau and others who work with population numbers say folks should use caution when comparing racial and ethnic numbers from 2010 and 2020.
For the 2020 census, the Census Bureau revised the questions it uses to gauge race and ethnicity. The bureau says the revision means that the census does a better job of picking up the various racial and ethnic combinations that people really claim, but which were not picked up well in former census counts.
During the decade, "a lot of people took a lot of DNA tests, and when invited to give explicit ancestry they may be giving more responses," said Rebecca Tippett, the director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.
"There's a lot more fluidity" in ethnic and racial identity, she said.
Walkertown was the fastest-growing place among Winston-Salem's in-county suburbs, while Kernersville had the largest numeric increase between 2010 and 2020.
Walkertown's population increased 22%, from 4,657 to 5,692. Kernersville added 3,326 people to reach a population total of 26,449. That represents a 14% increase from the town's population of 23,123 a decade ago.
Clemmons also grew 14% during the decade, adding 2,536 residents for a total population of 21,163.
Lewisville grew more slowly, by only 6%, but remained in fourth place among Forsyth County municipalities. The population grew to 13,381 residents, up from 12,639 a decade ago.
Rural Hall's population increased 14%, going from 2,937 to 3,351.
