Greensboro population grows slower than top metros, but experts say it's still a sign of strength

"Locally, we have been seeing a growing population of immigrants over the span of the past couple of decades," she said, adding that she's not surprised to see the city's diversity reflected in the census numbers.

"We have seen a steady growth of the Hispanic demographic over the past couple of decades, as we have seen in our two most recent census statistics," she said. "As a matter of fact, Winston-Salem has had one of the largest concentrations of Hispanic populations in the state for the past several years."

The city's overall rate of growth was much slower than the 24% increase Winston-Salem saw between 2000 and 2010, although a major annexation during that decade skewed the numbers.

In 2020, non-Hispanic whites in Winston-Salem were still the city's largest population group at 44% of the total, while non-Hispanic Blacks made up 32% of the population. Hispanics made up 17% of the total, up from 15% in 2010. People of Asian descent, who made up 2% of the city's total in 2010, grew to 2.5% of the total in 2020.

The Census Bureau and others who work with population numbers say folks should use caution when comparing racial and ethnic numbers from 2010 and 2020.