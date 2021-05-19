Greensboro Pride announces 2021 festival scheduled for September

GREENSBORO — Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, announced Wednesday that it will hold the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sept. 19, according to a news release from the organization.

The festival is scheduled 11 a.m.-6 p.m. along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, the release said.

This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to get back to our annual festival,” Paul Marshall, who chairs the event, said in the release. “2020 was a rough year and we are ready to get out to celebrate all things Pride in 2021. We’ve had a lot of questions as to whether we’d be hosting the festival this year, and our answer is a resounding ‘yes.’”

The 2019 Festival drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro, the organization said in its news release. ART anticipates an even larger crowd for 2021.

The festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.