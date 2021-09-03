 Skip to main content
Greensboro Pride cancels 2021 festival because of COVID-19 pandemic
top story

Greensboro Pride cancels 2021 festival because of COVID-19 pandemic

Greensboro Pride Festival

The 2019 Greensboro Pride Festival

 ANNETTE AYRES, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The board of Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, has decided to cancel its 2021 festival because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 19. The festival was postponed in 2020 as well by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board made the announcement on Friday "with heavy hearts."

"With the community we serve already dealing with many autoimmune disorders, it would be irresponsible of Greensboro Pride to continue to hold an event that could become a super spreader." the announcement said. 

The board held an emergency meeting on Thursday to make the decision. All Pride-sponsored events are canceled as well, it said.

The Greensboro Pride Board held out until the last possible minute, hoping for a change in the COVID situation, the announcement said.

But it felt that "No matter the protections taken, they wouldn’t be enough to hinder the spread of the disease at their event," the announcement said. 

“Safety is our number one priority,” Acting Chair Brian Coleman said in the announcement. “Our board felt we could not adequately provide that with the uptick in COVID cases, so we made the safest decision we could, even though it was the most difficult decision to make.”

Greensboro Pride plans to bring the festival back on Sept. 18, 2022.

There is still one ray of Pride sunshine this year, the announcement said.

The #GSOPride Beer brewed by Little Brother Brewing will available beginning on Sept. 13 at Little Brother Brewing Greensboro, Bearded Goat, Mellow Mushroom Greensboro, The Bodega, Gate City Growlers, Beer Co. and Goofy Foot Brewing.

Follow Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

