Greensboro property tax bills would go up under proposed city budget

GREENSBORO — Tax bills for homeowners would increase under a proposed $689 million budget recommendation from the city manager.

The proposed 2022-23 budget adds employee positions and increases pay for city employees while further investing in economic development, public safety, affordable housing, transportation and infrastructure, according to the introduction to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba's budget document.

To offset service cost increases, the proposal would raise the monthly solid waste fee from $2.50 to $3.50 and household hazardous waste monthly fees from $0.60 to $0.97.

Jaiyeoba proposed keeping property tax rates steady, but that would mean more property taxes for most homeowners because the value of properties has increased under the recent revaluation. In that way, his proposal mirrors the one made by County Manager Michael Halford last week.

For the city, the increase in property values could mean another $46 million per year in property tax revenue if City Council approves keeping the rate as is.

Based on conversations among City Council members on Monday, that appeared to be an open question. City Council has nine members and eight were present during the budget discussion. At least five of those spoke Monday about being interested to see the tax rates lowered.

"I think that some people are still having sticker shock over the reevaluations," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. "So I think we need to look at this."

Vaughan also wondered whether the city would actually be able to fill eight proposed police positions given current hiring difficulties.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm echoed Vaughan's thoughts on the property taxes and said she thought the council could possibly look for some middle ground.

Councilman Justin Outling said he would be curious to find out what the city manager might cut from his proposal if he were to consider a lower tax rate.

Other council members had different lines of questioning. Yvonne Johnson said she was most interested in hearing about how the budget impacted affordable housing. And Sharon Hightower said she wants to make sure that the city is looking out for its employees and investing in sectors of the budget that had previously been lacking. She cited transit as an example.

"I understand the tax concern, but sometimes you’ve got to spend a little bit to get a lot," she said.

City Council members plan to dig into the budget further at a work session Thursday.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 7.

