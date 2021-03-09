Greensboro Public Library expanding hours for 'grab and go' services, starting Monday

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Public Library is expanding its "grab and go" service starting Monday.

Hours will now be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for this service at all of the library system's sites, the city said Tuesday in a news release. The hours had been 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The library continues to limit services to protect visitors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Visits for "grab and go" are limited to 30 minutes, once a day per person. The city said libraries are still not offering seating or in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.

Curbside service will continue to be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call the branch to make an appointment for pickup.

One-hour computer appointments are available at all locations. Call the branch to make an appointment.

Find more information at www.greensborolibrary.org.