Greensboro puts the 'fun' back in Fun Fourth, as event returns to downtown after pandemic hiatus

In the middle of the festival, a mobile vaccine clinic offered people the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. As of about 4:30 p.m. it was doing brisk business, with some people simply seeing the clinic and deciding on the spot to get a shot.

This year’s somewhat scaled-back version of the festival did not include the more than 100 street vendors of previous festivals because of the timing of restrictions from the pandemic being lifted. But the local downtown breweries and restaurants still had kiosks in the street offering everything from beer to cupcakes. There were food truck options as well.

Andrew Harper said he came up from Charlotte to volunteer to make the event happen.

“We just really enjoy being out here with people,” he said. “Lots of different people, lots of different demographics. I think, just a really good time for everyone.”

Anna Sibley and her husband came to check out the festival from High Point.

“I think what brought us out is we have a lot fun memories of coming out to festivals in Greensboro,” Sibley said. “It’s something we’ve missed, so it’s really fun to be out here again.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.