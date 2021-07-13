 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro ranked in top 100 'Best Places to Live' report from US News
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro ranked in top 100 'Best Places to Live' report from US News

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skyline (copy)

Greensboro skyline from Wendover Avenue on Dec. 11.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Greensboro is one of the nation’s top places to live, at least according to the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The Gate City ranked No. 94 out of 150 metro areas, with the list’s authors saying Greensboro is big enough to have everything you need but small enough to regularly bump into people you know.

The report says cities it identified had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

The breakdown of N.C. cities making the cut:

No. 2: Raleigh-Durham

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 20: Charlotte

No. 46: Winston-Salem

No. 48: Asheville

No. 52: Hickory

No. 94: Greensboro

No. 142: Fayetteville

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale
Local

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale

Trevor Hines, who says he has always loved old things and grew up watching "Antiques Roadshow," frequents yard sales and found the skull at a yard sale in Lumberton. He declines to tell how much he paid for the skull, but he says he paid over $100 for it and two other items.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News