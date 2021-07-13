Greensboro ranked in top 100 'Best Places to Live' report from US News

Greensboro is one of the nation’s top places to live, at least according to the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking.
The Gate City ranked No. 94 out of 150 metro areas, with the list’s authors saying Greensboro is big enough to have everything you need but small enough to regularly bump into people you know.
The report says cities it identified had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.
The breakdown of N.C. cities making the cut:
No. 2: Raleigh-Durham
No. 20: Charlotte
No. 46: Winston-Salem
No. 48: Asheville
No. 52: Hickory
No. 94: Greensboro
No. 142: Fayetteville
