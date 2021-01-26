Greensboro receives $9 million in federal rental assistance

GREENSBORO — The city has been awarded nearly $9 million for rental assistance to help households struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money comes from the new $25 billion emergency rental program established by Congress in December.

The city had earlier applied to the U.S. Department of Treasury for financial assistance, which can be used for rent, utilities and other related housing expenses.

The City Council will consider formal acceptance of the money during its meeting next Tuesday.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.