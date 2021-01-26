 Skip to main content
Greensboro receives $9 million in federal rental assistance
GREENSBORO — The city has been awarded nearly $9 million for rental assistance to help households struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The money comes from the new $25 billion emergency rental program established by Congress in December.

The city had earlier applied to the U.S. Department of Treasury for financial assistance, which can be used for rent, utilities and other related housing expenses. 

The City Council will consider formal acceptance of the money during its meeting next Tuesday. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

