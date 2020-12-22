Greensboro roommates share $175K Cash 5 win

RALEIGH — Two Greensboro roommates picked the winning numbers for Friday's Cash 5 drawing for a jackpot worth $175,114.
Ivan Da Silva and Marcelo Cremonese bought their winning ticket, from numbers they chose, at the Big Boys Market on West Market Street in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.
The roommates split the jackpot and, after paying state and federal taxes, each took home $61,947, the lottery said.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $165,000.