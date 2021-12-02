 Skip to main content
Greensboro school experienced COVID-19 outbreak, state health officials say
Greensboro school experienced COVID-19 outbreak, state health officials say

GREENSBORO — State health officials say Tabernacle Weekday School is among the child care facilities and schools in Guilford County that have recently experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Data shows one staff member and four children had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The report does not include the dates of cases.

There are no current cases at the school at 5721 Methodist Road in Greensboro, Weekday School Director Jeannine Duke said by telephone Thursday.

"Every time we get one, we report it in," Duke said. "It's been a challenge, but we are blessed and we love our kids."

