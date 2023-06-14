GREENSBORO — Need a dose of cuteness in your day? Check out the latest additions at the Greensboro Science Center: two adorable red panda cubs — a boy and a girl.

Born on May 26 to Tai (male) and Usha (female), the cubs' arrival is the second red panda litter born at the center at 4301 Lawndale Drive, according to the center's announcement today in a news release.

The cubs are staying in the center's Shearer Animal Hospital surgery room, which has been converted into a nursery. In addition to viewing the cubs through the surgery window, guests are invited to watch feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m., which is subject to change.

Although technically considered carnivores, red pandas (Ailurus fulgens) have adapted to feed mostly on bamboo. They eat roughly 20 to 30% of their body weight in bamboo and can eat up to 20,000 leaves a day, according to information provided by the science center.

Red pandas are considered endangered due to habitat loss, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

"We were excited to once again receive a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda SSP program and were especially pleased to have twins this year instead of a single cub," said Jessica Hoffman, vice president of animal care and welfare for the science center.

To ensure the cubs' safety, the center's animal care team is hand-rearing them.

"I feel like the panda team is more comfortable across the board taking care of the cubs since this is our second time around," said Kelly Rauch, red panda lead keeper. "We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together. Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone."

Rauch said twins are a lot more common in pandas.

"Their personalities are already starting to shine through," Rauch said. "The male is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while the female is independent and has a lot to say."