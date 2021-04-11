Greensboro Science Center chose to borrow more money to complete its zoo expansion. Was it the right move?

“But, because of good planning in the past, we had some cash reserves that we utilized,” he said, adding that the center continued paying all of its employees.

“We did not want to lose this team,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the aquarium and zoo were allowed to reopen but the museum was not, the center fashioned a new entrance to provide one-way access through the aquarium. All interactive hands-on activities were turned off, “so it was basically just a walk-through,” he said.

Still, that limited reopening helped make up for some lost revenue. By September, attendance figures had reached 85% of the previous year’s numbers, though that percentage dropped some in October and November, Dobrogosz said.

And while the holiday launch of Winter Wonderlights, an indoor-outdoor light display, did not make money, it did break even. That’s considerable, when taking into account it paid back the $1.6 million investment made prior to the pandemic.

“The beauty of it is that now we own 70% of those lights,” Dobrogosz said. “For this year’s Winter Wonderlights, we’ll have to purchase or rent less lights, because we already have a lot.”