Greensboro Science Center closing temporarily for repairs, cleaning
top story

Greensboro Science Center closing temporarily for repairs, cleaning

Rev Ridge

One of the fishing cats in its habitat at Revolution Ridge in the Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center will be closed to guests Monday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 30, the center said in a news release.

Employees will be working on special projects, including:

• Concrete removal and reinstallation.

• Waterproofing repairs.

• Jeansboro Junction repairs.

• Deep cleaning throughout the campus.

• Ceiling tile replacement throughout the campus.

• Staining SKYWILD and several sections of boardwalk.

"Providing the optimal guest experience is certainly at the top of all GSC team members' minds," Beth Hemphill, Chief Operating Officer for the GSC, said in the release. "Our Leadership Team has determined that it would be beneficial to close the GSC to guests for a few consecutive days during our historically lowest attended month of September in order for the GSC team to focus on multi-day projects that will enhance the guest experience and make any necessary modifications to animal habitats."

Animal care staff will be on site to ensure the health and well-being of the animals, the center said in the release.

