Greensboro Science Center delays grand opening for two weeks, cites construction delays and 'labor force challenges' associated with COVID-19

After construction workers leave the site, the zoo's animal care team "will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation," according to the release.

"Given the severe impacts of COVID-19 on our local, state, national and global tourism industry, in the greater scheme of things, we are fortunate that this is only a two-week delay," Dobrogosz said in the release. "Our dedicated team has adjusted, pivoted and adapted to change so many times this past year, these extra two weeks will allow for a little breathing room and ensure that we can provide what the GSC has become known for — high-quality, innovative and diverse learning experiences for all guests."

The date and time for Wings and Wild Things, the science center's "first-look" at Revolution Ridge event for donors, sponsors and community leaders, will still take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 14.

Erica Brown, the center's spokeswoman, said the zoo is still waiting to receive ground hornbills, a large African bird, a sand cat and black-footed cats.

The black-footed cats were just born at another facility and are not yet old enough to be transferred, she said. Zoo officials hope to receive them in late August, Brown said.

