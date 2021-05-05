Greensboro Science Center delays grand opening for two weeks, cites construction delays and 'labor force challenges' associated with COVID-19

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center is delaying the grand opening of Revolution Ridge, its zoological park expansion.
Revolution Ridge is now opening on June 4, the center said Wednesday in a news release. It had been scheduled for May 21.
A GSC member-only preview is scheduled for June 3.
Delays in construction and material acquisition, along with labor force challenges associated with COVID-19, were cited for the delay of what Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz said is already a complex project.
In the release, Dobrogosz said the center's Board of Directors and staff agreed on the two-week delay. It will ensure the best "wow-factor and bang-for-your-buck for guests — as well as the best experience for animal acclimation, which is critical to the welfare of these individuals," Dobrogosz said in the release.
The delay allows time for the animals to explore their new habitats out of public view and allows keepers time to assess "nutritional, enrichment, safety and management practices within the new spaces," according to the release.
Additionally, completing the zoo expansion requires that high-end graphics, lawn and gardens and basic guest amenities like benches, picnic tables, signs and shade structures be established.
After construction workers leave the site, the zoo's animal care team "will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation," according to the release.
"Given the severe impacts of COVID-19 on our local, state, national and global tourism industry, in the greater scheme of things, we are fortunate that this is only a two-week delay," Dobrogosz said in the release. "Our dedicated team has adjusted, pivoted and adapted to change so many times this past year, these extra two weeks will allow for a little breathing room and ensure that we can provide what the GSC has become known for — high-quality, innovative and diverse learning experiences for all guests."
The date and time for Wings and Wild Things, the science center's "first-look" at Revolution Ridge event for donors, sponsors and community leaders, will still take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 14.
Erica Brown, the center's spokeswoman, said the zoo is still waiting to receive ground hornbills, a large African bird, a sand cat and black-footed cats.
The black-footed cats were just born at another facility and are not yet old enough to be transferred, she said. Zoo officials hope to receive them in late August, Brown said.
