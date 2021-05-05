Greensboro Science Center delays grand opening for two weeks, cites construction delays and time to allow animals to acclimate

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center is delaying the grand opening of Revolution Ridge, its zoological park expansion.
Revolution Ridge is now opening on June 4, the center said Wednesday in a news release. It had been scheduled for May 21.
A GSC member-only preview is scheduled for June 3.
Delays in construction and material acquisition, along with labor force challenges associated with COVID-19, were cited for the delay of what Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz said is already a complex project.
Subcontractors working the new exhibits had trouble finding enough workers, which caused some of the delay, Dobrogosz said in an interview.
"I just didn’t want to open something that looked just slightly incomplete," Dobrogosz said, adding that the additional time will allow new plantings to grow and look more lush.
In the release, Dobrogosz said the center's Board of Directors and staff agreed on the two-week delay. It will ensure the best "wow-factor and bang-for-your-buck for guests — as well as the best experience for animal acclimation, which is critical to the welfare of these individuals," he said in the release.
The delay allows time for the animals to explore their new habitats out of public view and allows keepers time to assess "nutritional, enrichment, safety and management practices within the new spaces," according to the release.
Additionally, completing the zoo expansion requires that high-end graphics, lawn and gardens and basic guest amenities like benches, picnic tables, signs and shade structures be established.
After construction workers leave the site, the zoo's animal care team "will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation," according to the release.
"We need to get these animals on exhibit and see how they’re reacting (before the public is allowed in)," Dobrogosz said.
On Wednesday, Ralph, an 8-year-old pygmy hippo, was allowed to explore the outdoor area of his exhibit for the first time.
"It was awesome," said Jessica Hoffman, vice president of animal care and welfare. "You could tell he just loved it. He was just running and playing and exploring, and he was in the pool and out of the pool."
The zoo is still awaiting its sand cat, which is expected to arrive in time for the grand opening. It also expects to get a male black-footed cat that was just born at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas, officials said. However, he won't arrive until four or five months from now, when he's old enough to be separated from his mother, Hoffman said.
The center's southern ground hornbills, a bird native to Africa that's listed as vulnerable to extinction, also have yet to arrive. They will go on exhibit with the okapi, a relative of the giraffe family that is native to Central Africa.
"We have a lot of puzzle-pieces moving around," Hoffman said of getting all the animals moved in and settled.
Dobrogosz said in the release that, given the severe impacts of COVID-19 on tourism, "in the greater scheme of things, we are fortunate that this is only a two-week delay."
"Our dedicated team has adjusted, pivoted and adapted to change so many times this past year, these extra two weeks will allow for a little breathing room," he said, "and ensure that we can provide what the GSC has become known for — high-quality, innovative and diverse learning experiences for all guests."
The date and time for Wings and Wild Things, the science center's "first-look" at Revolution Ridge event for donors, sponsors and community leaders, will still take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 14.
