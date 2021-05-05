Greensboro Science Center delays grand opening for two weeks, cites construction delays and time to allow animals to acclimate

Additionally, completing the zoo expansion requires that high-end graphics, lawn and gardens and basic guest amenities like benches, picnic tables, signs and shade structures be established.

After construction workers leave the site, the zoo's animal care team "will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation," according to the release.

"We need to get these animals on exhibit and see how they’re reacting (before the public is allowed in)," Dobrogosz said.

On Wednesday, Ralph, an 8-year-old pygmy hippo, was allowed to explore the outdoor area of his exhibit for the first time.

"It was awesome," said Jessica Hoffman, vice president of animal care and welfare. "You could tell he just loved it. He was just running and playing and exploring, and he was in the pool and out of the pool."

The zoo is still awaiting its sand cat, which is expected to arrive in time for the grand opening. It also expects to get a male black-footed cat that was just born at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas, officials said. However, he won't arrive until four or five months from now, when he's old enough to be separated from his mother, Hoffman said.