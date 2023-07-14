For the last month and a half, the only way Greensboro Science Center visitors could differentiate between the two baby red pandas was by pointing. Well, they still have to point since the twins are nearly identical, but now, people can call them by their names.

Thursday morning’s live feeding session was the first chance to do so, as keepers introduced the brother-sister duo in front of a crowd of almost 50 excited kids, parents and animal enthusiasts as well as live on Instagram to a peak of 125 users.

The red panda siblings are named Zuko (male) and Azula (female), after the siblings from the popular television show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Lead keeper Kelly Rauch is a fan.

Born on May 26 to Tai (male) and Usha (female), the twins have grown from mere ounces to just over two pounds each — Zuko is slightly heavier than his sister. Tai and Usha also are the parents of another red panda named Ravi in June 2022.

A red panda is technically a carnivore, but through adaptation have diets consisting mostly of bamboo. They eat roughly 20 to 30% of their body weight in bamboo and can eat up to 20,000 leaves a day, according to information provided by the science center.

Right now and for the next few months, Azula and Zuko are being hand-reared by keepers and fed formula. They must also receive help in going to the bathroom. A rotation of keepers take the pandas home to care for them through the night.

They are fed 6-7 times throughout the day, including twice in front of visitors in the Shearer Animal Hospital surgery room, which has become their makeshift exhibit.

“I feel like the panda team is more comfortable across the board taking care of the cubs since this is our second time around,” said Rauch. “We are so excited to have two cubs this time because they can play with each other and grow up together. Watching them interact should be a lot of fun for everyone.

“Their personalities are already starting to shine through. [Zuko] is always looking for his sister after their feeds, while [Azula] is independent and has a lot to say.”