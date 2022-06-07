Greensboro Science Center reveals details of two new 'bold' projects

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center on Tuesday revealed details of two new "bold" projects, further establishing its reputation as a leader in science-based tourism.

Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome would be an interconnected complex that offers "an immersive, 'under the dome’ journey into our planet’s most diverse ecosystem," according to a news release. It will contain sloths, toucans, clouded leopards, giant tortoises and birds of the Amazon.

The exhibit also will feature rockscapes, waterfalls, swinging bridges and tropical foliage beneath a sunlight-penetrating roof, as well replicas of ancient art from South America, Africa and Asia, the release said.

The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex builds on the the existing Wiseman Aquarium at the science center. It will feature a conservation and research "ocean lab" designed to propagate and/or replenish wild coral, sea horses and other aquatic animals in need, according to the release. The facility also will enable sea turtle rehabilitation and would allow for the isolation, treatment, housing or quarantining of sharks, rays and other fish. Guests will be able to explore all sections of the facility while interacting with biologists and veterinarians as they work.

The two projects would receive $20 million from the $70 million parks and recreation bond that is on the July 26 ballot, according to the news release.

The total cost, however, is not known.

"We are early in the schematic phase, so estimates are not yet available," Beth Hemphill, chief operating officer for the science center, said by email. "However, bond funding would be supplemented by private funding as we have done with projects in the past."

Science Center officials say the expansion — part of an initiative called The Gateway Project — will help put Greensboro at the forefront of science-based tourism in North Carolina.