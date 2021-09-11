Greensboro sculptor Jim Gallucci turned mangled 9/11 steel into art

He checked on his wife, Kathy, and their children, Mario and Madeline.

“The only thing you want to do is collect your family and make sure everybody is safe and find out where they are,” he said.

A few weeks later at a local scrapyard, Gallucci mentioned turning World Trade Center ruins into art. Business owners made arrangements.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, he found himself at the New Jersey scrapyard where Metal Management took the mangled steel.

He had to supply his resume, references and plans for the steel. “It was not to be exploited,” he said. “It was to be honored and given reverence.”

The steel would be free, provided that the sculpture would go to a nonprofit organization. Any proceeds would cover his costs and expenses, but not provide a profit.

“The part that really got me, walking around the yard up there in New Jersey, was when a child’s sneaker fell out of one of the beams,” Gallucci recalled. “That’s when I lost it.”

Gallucci had become known for his artistic metal gates. His 9/11 sculpture reflects that.