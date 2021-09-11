Greensboro sculptor Jim Gallucci turned mangled 9/11 steel into art

GREENSBORO — Jim Gallucci contemplated the mangled World Trade Center steel and wondered what to do.
“I realized,” he says 20 years later, “You do what you do best. And that’s make art.”
So Gallucci trucked home from a New Jersey scrapyard 37,000 pounds of the steel that he obtained from a company called Metal Management in Newark.
The internationally-renowned metal sculptor made it into public art.
His art and steel figured prominently in Saturday ceremonies in Greensboro, Reidsville and Wylie, Texas.
The ceremonies commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Terrorists crashed planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
The first 22-foot sculpture Gallucci created using two steel beams from World Trade Center ruins now stands downtown, at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It’s permanently on loan, Gallucci said.
A Saturday concert there, part of the N.C. Folk Festival and planned by Downtown Greensboro Inc., honored first responders.
Gallucci donated a second sculpture to the city of Reidsville in Rockingham County.
The 10-foot piece was unveiled Saturday in front of Station 1 at the Reidsville Fire Department on South Scales Street. It was dedicated to Rockingham County first responders.
Gallucci has shipped a third, smaller piece of steel more than 1,100 miles, his donation to the city of Wylie, Texas.
The city displayed it during a Saturday ceremony there.
Come April, that core-beam piece, estimated at 200 pounds, will be part of a sculpture in front of a new fire station in Wylie.
Gallucci said he is glad that the pieces have found homes.
But outside his studio, he still has 22,000 to 25,000 pounds of steel remaining from World Trade Center ruins.
He said he hopes to find it a good home, as well.
“The last thing I want to do is cut it up and take it to the scrapyard,” he said. “That would really be a shame, considering these are some large sections that were part of the two buildings.”
The power of art
When Gallucci looks at the sculptures and remaining steel outside his studio, he thinks of Sept. 11, 2001.
He and his crew were traveling through Sanford, delivering sculpture, when they stopped at a Biscuitville. They joined other customers staring at a television, watching the tragedy unfold.
He checked on his wife, Kathy, and their children, Mario and Madeline.
“The only thing you want to do is collect your family and make sure everybody is safe and find out where they are,” he said.
A few weeks later at a local scrapyard, Gallucci mentioned turning World Trade Center ruins into art. Business owners made arrangements.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, he found himself at the New Jersey scrapyard where Metal Management took the mangled steel.
He had to supply his resume, references and plans for the steel. “It was not to be exploited,” he said. “It was to be honored and given reverence.”
The steel would be free, provided that the sculpture would go to a nonprofit organization. Any proceeds would cover his costs and expenses, but not provide a profit.
“The part that really got me, walking around the yard up there in New Jersey, was when a child’s sneaker fell out of one of the beams,” Gallucci recalled. “That’s when I lost it.”
Gallucci had become known for his artistic metal gates. His 9/11 sculpture reflects that.
He created a 22-foot sculpture with a base shaped like the Pentagon. Two steel beams from the World Trade Center rise above and hold together a gate that pivots to different angles.
From the top of that gate, 50 paper-shaped pieces of steel seemingly flutter to the ground, much like pieces of paper did before the towers collapsed.
He put it on display outside his former Washington Street studio. Several hundred people showed up.
“It gave people a pilgrimage to experience that world event without going to New York,” Gallucci said.
“It’s hard to have grief alone, but it sure helps heal having grief with others,” he added. “You kind of share the grief. I saw that day how powerful art could be in bringing people together and sharing the grief of a nation.”
Gallucci’s original plan called for a second, 52-foot gate. But finishing it would have cost about $700,000. A nonprofit organization couldn’t raise enough money to finance it.
The 10-foot sculpture by local sculptor Jim Gallucci now stands, hidden under cloth, in front of Station 1 of the Reidsville Fire Department.
Over the years, the gate sculpture has been displayed in two locations in New York, at Elon University, in Fayetteville and Dallas — and now back in Greensboro.
For the sculpture unveiled Saturday in Reidsville, Gallucci cut silhouettes showing 9/11 vignettes of firefighters, people fleeing and others in an articulated wall of steel.
Those cutouts have been embedded into the concrete sidewalk plaza.
Another piece of steel tops the main sculpture. Gallucci says that it likely came from a section between the 60th and 75th floors of the 110-story Twin Towers.
It still contains shards of material from that day.
“It shows the symbolic weight of the destruction,” he said.
Gallucci created a new stainless steel medallion, also embedded nearby in cement, that dedicates the piece to Rockingham County first responders.
He created the Reidsville sculpture in 2014. At first, it stood in a Dallas park.
The developer later sold the land. So the sculpture came back to Gallucci’s studio before he offered it to the fire department.
Gallucci donated the piece. Reidsville contractor Rickey Loye helped with transportation and installation.
“With this being the 20th year anniversary, we wanted to dedicate a permanent memorial site to ‘Never Forget,’” said Josh Farmer, assistant chief of the Reidsville Fire Department. “Having the opportunity to get actual steel from the World Trade Center and a designed sculpture by a local artist made the opportunity more exciting.”
Gallucci had submitted a proposal for a sculpture commission in Wylie, Texas.
He offered them the remaining 25,000 pounds of steel. But city officials said that would be too much.
So Gallucci donated a small piece that was part of a core beam at the World Trade Center.
Next spring, it will be inside a larger piece created by a Sacramento artist. Viewers can reach in and touch it. The artwork will pay homage to 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11, said Capt. Robert Nishiyama of Wylie Fire Rescue.
Nishiyama estimates the piece of steel at about 2 1/2 to 3 feet tall and about a foot wide. Marks where crews had cut it while looking for survivors are still visible, he said.
“This next generation coming up, they were either just born or kids when 9/11 happened,” Nishiyama said. “They don’t really have a whole lot of memory of it. And a lot of us older firefighters need something that’s tangible, that people can come and look at and remember what happened that day.”
As Gallucci remembers 9/11 and its aftermath, he also remembers how people came together in kindness and concern to help each other.
That “great hope,” he said, “is what the sculpture is really about — that we can rebuild, that we can remember, and that we can go forward.”
