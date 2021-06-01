Greensboro seeks members for city's new Cultural Affairs Commission

GREENSBORO — As envisioned in the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Plan, the city has created the Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission, and residents are invited to apply to become members.

Fill out the commission interest form at www.creativegreensboro.com. Applications are due by June 25.

Creative Greensboro’s Office of Arts and Culture, along with members of the Cultural Arts Taskforce will review the applications and recommend an initial slate of candidates for the commission, which will be considered by City Council. Terms will begin in the fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This nine-member volunteer board will be comprised of Greensboro residents who represent the creative community, business community, arts and culture patrons and participants, and members of the general public. The commission will promote the work of the city’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, and serve as liaisons to the City Council.

Members will counsel Creative Greensboro’s staff leadership regarding strategic direction and make recommendations to City Council on programs designed to achieve the objectives of the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Plan.