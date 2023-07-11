GREENSBORO — Eight members of Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team arrived Monday in Vermont to assist with search and rescue efforts after significant flooding from severe weather.

Greensboro’s team members were deployed to help stranded residents in Camp Plymouth State Park who were isolated because of washed-out roadways. They have been staged in Hanover, N.H., and will be deployed on additional missions today, according to Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church.

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont, has asked for swift water rescue crews to be moved into the area to assist when possible, according to reports from the Associated Press. Crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut were among those helping to get to Vermont towns on Monday that had been unreachable since torrents of rain began belting the state.

The teams have done more than 50 rescues, mainly in the southern and central areas of the state, Vermont Emergency Management said Monday night.

“Of course it makes us proud and should make the city’s residents proud that the state of North Carolina has enough confidence in us to request our assistance,” Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said Tuesday.

Church said other employees offered to take overtime shifts to enable the department to send resources to Vermont.

“Without that commitment, this couldn’t happen,” Church said of recent staffing shortages. “They do so much training throughout the year. They’re always preparing. Be proud of who is serving all of us in Greensboro.”

Charlotte fire departments also sent personnel to join the North Carolina team in Vermont. The deployment is expected to last up to 10 days.

“If we can help neighboring departments or even those in another state, it’s really a plus for those people,” Church said. “But this is the type of protection that we have here on a daily basis.”