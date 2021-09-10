Greensboro singer-songwriter who penned 9/11 tribute says song helped her grieve with nation

Touched by Jackson’s song, fans from across the world mailed her more than 5,000 letters of thanks, in fact. Correspondence came from first responders, widows, widowers, teachers and children. And a stream of invitations came to perform her song in New York, New Jersey and on television for CBS’ “The Early Morning Show.’’

Jackson, a quick-talking, easy smiling woman, tosses her head way back for the gutsy laughs that punctuate her conversations these days. She's a serious artist who knows how to dig deep for emotional songs, but she also has a keen sense of fun.

Through her music, Jackson's taken on a stewardship of the survivors of 9/11. That dedication over the past two decades saw her direct about $30,000 in royalties and proceeds garnered by her song to 9/11 charities.

On Thursday, Jackson brought her tribute to the heroes and survivors of 9/11 to life at the maple baby grand in her sun-bathed living room.

She also reflected on the 20 years since writing the song she says helped her heal right along with the nation.

The light caught a brass key Jackson wears around her neck. She pressed it to her heart.

"This is one of the keys to the World Trade Center. One of the Port Authority police officers saw me play and said: 'You’re the one who wrote the song, and I said, 'Yes sir, I am.' And he said, 'I want you to have this.' He put it in my hand and I just bawled. I wore it every day for 10 years. He calls me every anniversary. After 10 years, I thought, OK, I can take it off. But with this anniversary coming up, it’s going back on.''

