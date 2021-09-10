Greensboro singer-songwriter who penned 9/11 tribute says song helped her grieve with nation

GREENSBORO — Kristy Jackson closes her chestnut eyes before she strikes the first key most every time she plays the song that has shaped and informed her life since 9/11.
"If I don't, and I make eye contact with someone in the audience and see them tear up, I just lose it,'' Jackson said, emotional herself during a recent afternoon interview at her home near Lake Jeanette.
In 2001, the noted Triad singer-songwriter and performer had already established herself with a big hit single when Reba McEntire recorded Jackson’s “Take It Back" in 1992 — a song that climbed high on Billboard charts.
Jackson, now 66, was living in the Bethany community in Rockingham County in 2001 and commuting once a month to Nashville to collaborate with other songwriters and pitch her music to top artists, she said.
It was in the days just after terrorists killed thousands by crashing commercial planes into targets such as the World Trade Center and Pentagon, that Jackson sat in the basement apartment of her Nashville condo and felt a song come forth.
Writing the piece was a catharsis, she said, prompted in part by a Sunday morning church service she attended in Music City where Vietnam veterans were honored.
"Those veterans said it was the first time they had every felt appreciated. And it just broke my heart. And I remember how poorly some of them were treated when they came back," she said. "So that started me on the song. I was primed.''
Jackson found the lyrics, a bittersweet chord progression, and penned “Little Did She Know (She Kissed a Hero)’’ on that Sunday afternoon. And little did Jackson know the song would serve as a musical balm to millions of listeners grappling with loss, fear and searching for peace in the wake of the unmatched national tragedy.
After Greensboro's Jack Murphy debuted the song on his syndicated morning show on WKZL (107.5 FM), “Little Did She Know’’ made its way to the deejay booths of major New York City radio stations and became the No. 1 requested song in the Big Apple.
From there, the plaintive piece, which tells the story of a wife's routine as she bids her husband goodbye the morning of the attacks, gained traction in music markets across the nation and globe.
"The weekend I wrote it was the weekend they started broadcasting Flight 93’s phone calls — people calling from the phone to their loved ones,'' Jackson said. "And I just kept thinking: this is the way (former husband) Jeff and I started every day ... with a ‘See you later’ and a kiss goodbye, never thinking for a moment the day could be anything other than ordinary. And these couples thought that, but it was a day that was absolutely extraordinary.''
United Airlines Flight 93 was one of the planes hijacked on 9/11. It didn't reach its intended target because passengers and crew members, including Greensboro flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw, tried to regain control of the plane that crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Touched by Jackson’s song, fans from across the world mailed her more than 5,000 letters of thanks, in fact. Correspondence came from first responders, widows, widowers, teachers and children. And a stream of invitations came to perform her song in New York, New Jersey and on television for CBS’ “The Early Morning Show.’’
Jackson, a quick-talking, easy smiling woman, tosses her head way back for the gutsy laughs that punctuate her conversations these days. She's a serious artist who knows how to dig deep for emotional songs, but she also has a keen sense of fun.
Through her music, Jackson's taken on a stewardship of the survivors of 9/11. That dedication over the past two decades saw her direct about $30,000 in royalties and proceeds garnered by her song to 9/11 charities.
On Thursday, Jackson brought her tribute to the heroes and survivors of 9/11 to life at the maple baby grand in her sun-bathed living room.
She also reflected on the 20 years since writing the song she says helped her heal right along with the nation.
The light caught a brass key Jackson wears around her neck. She pressed it to her heart.
"This is one of the keys to the World Trade Center. One of the Port Authority police officers saw me play and said: 'You’re the one who wrote the song, and I said, 'Yes sir, I am.' And he said, 'I want you to have this.' He put it in my hand and I just bawled. I wore it every day for 10 years. He calls me every anniversary. After 10 years, I thought, OK, I can take it off. But with this anniversary coming up, it’s going back on.''