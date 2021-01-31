Greensboro strongwoman appears on TBS show. How does she lift so many men at once? 'Lots of practice,' she says.

GREENSBORO — Krystina Amina King can bend a skillet, and lift four men all at once.
The local strongwoman did both on national television on Thursday, when she appeared on the new TBS extreme talent competition, "Go-Big Show."
"Considering that I was supposed to lift five, because I usually lift five, I guess four was nothing, right?" she said with a laugh during a phone interview from home.
Seriously, how does she do that?
"Lots and lots and lots of practice," said King, called "Amina the Great" on the show.
"I’m shocked all the time with the things that I do," she said.
"Go-Big Show" features performers showing their stunts and strength using monster trucks, horses, motorcycles, tightropes, even alligators and rattlesnakes.
Each episode pairs several performers, who compete against each other for an opportunity to advance toward the season finale and a grand prize of $100,000.
Comedian Bert Kreischer hosts the show with celebrity judges — actors Rosario Dawson and Snoop Dogg, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes and country singer Jennifer Nettles.
The acts leave judges and TV audiences awestruck.
Performers go big before they go home.
"Wow!" judges said repeatedly during King's performance.
The show was recorded in September at the Macon Coliseum in Georgia.
In consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts, contenders and staff operated under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production.
King competed against a sword-balancing act.
She lost by six points, with a score of 79 out of 100.
Nonetheless, she calls it all "a great experience."
"Everyone that knows me was upset that I didn't win," she said. "But I lost to a great opponent."
Professionally, King goes by "Tina the Great" or "Amina the Great." She takes her middle name, Amina, from an aunt.
Friends call her Tina or Amina.
Although people call her a strongwoman, she has a hard time saying that about herself.
"For a long time, I didn't see what I did as strength," she said. "I just saw it as performance. I didn't think I was strong for a woman. I was just doing what I was told to do."
King, 33, comes from a family of circus performers, the Kenya Safari Acrobats.
Aside from King, the troupe features her mother and stepfather, Karen and Wallace Makange, often a cousin and acrobats that they bring from Kenya and Tanzania when there are no travel restrictions.
They typically travel all over the world to perform at fairs, festivals, theaters, schools and corporate events — but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them at home.
King grew up in Greensboro, surrounded by family that included her grandparents, Patricia and James Warnsley.
She even performed on "Showtime at the Apollo" with her family's rap group, PG-13 Family Guidance, rapping against drugs, guns and abuse.
Her mother and father, Christopher King, divorced. Krystina attended Archer Elementary School through second grade, then switched to home schooling.
She started out dancing, then got into acrobatics at age 15 to improve her dance skills. She trained as a contortionist.
"I had no idea I would fall in love with circus performance and make it a career," she said. "I had my heart set on dance and being a lawyer. I guess I was going to be a dancing lawyer."
She tried bending metal after boys around her couldn't do it. She succeeded on her first try.
Now she bends rebar with her teeth, and around her neck and waist.
When she was 22, King's mother decided to move her from the top of the human pyramid to the bottom.
"I'm like, 'I can't do that,'" King said. "I had never trained to be the base. I had never carried more than one person at a time."
With training and practice, she carried two and three men and, by the end of the week, four men. A month later, she carried five.
But she remembers the day she started strength work in Bowling Green, Ky., and the comments of spectators.
"They would talk about how I wasn't strong," she recalled. "Or they would say, 'She's big. Of course she can carry them.' ... It wasn't until a few months down the road when people started appreciating my strength."
A talent scout spotted her and finally convinced her to appear on the "Go-Big Show."
Nervous, King drove to Macon. She stayed in quarantine and went through frequent COVID-19 tests. She spent 10 days there before she filmed.
She didn't meet the men she would lift until that morning. They were taller and larger than the smaller acrobats with whom she works. Because of the pandemic, she hadn't trained with anyone all year.
But that evening, they did it.
The first man jumped on her shoulders. The second man had his legs and lower body around her waist. She held up two more men, primarily using her arms.
Although initially nervous, "Once they hit 'record" and they said 'action,' I was ready to go," she said.
Back in Greensboro, King was equally nervous when she watched the episode on Thursday with her family.
"I was afraid to see if it looked unprofessional, because I hadn't trained in so long," she said. "But it didn't look like I was struggling too bad."
Since the show, King has been working for DoorDash food delivery service, studying and working out with exercise equipment in her garage. She has become a certified personal trainer.
She works out four to six hours a day when in training, but less now.
The pandemic has put the dance classes she teaches on hold.
And she looks forward to returning to performing.
"I feel like I was born to perform and be on stage," she said. "Some days I don't feel like being on stage. But it is truly my happy place."
