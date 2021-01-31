Greensboro strongwoman appears on TBS show. How does she lift so many men at once? 'Lots of practice,' she says.

Now she bends rebar with her teeth, and around her neck and waist.

When she was 22, King's mother decided to move her from the top of the human pyramid to the bottom.

"I'm like, 'I can't do that,'" King said. "I had never trained to be the base. I had never carried more than one person at a time."

With training and practice, she carried two and three men and, by the end of the week, four men. A month later, she carried five.

But she remembers the day she started strength work in Bowling Green, Ky., and the comments of spectators.

"They would talk about how I wasn't strong," she recalled. "Or they would say, 'She's big. Of course she can carry them.' ... It wasn't until a few months down the road when people started appreciating my strength."

A talent scout spotted her and finally convinced her to appear on the "Go-Big Show."

Nervous, King drove to Macon. She stayed in quarantine and went through frequent COVID-19 tests. She spent 10 days there before she filmed.