Greensboro Symphony announces new summer outdoor series, revised 2021 season

GREENSBORO — Responding to a survey of ticket buyers and the community, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will offer a new summer outdoor concert series and postpone the start of its regular season to late August.
The orchestra had planned to open its 2021 season on April 29 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic would not interfere.
The pandemic already has postponed the opening of the downtown Tanger Center since March 2020. An official opening date has not been announced.
But nearly 77% of respondents to the symphony's survey said they would feel safe attending a Tanger Center concert this fall, the Greensboro Symphony said Friday in a news release.
So the symphony postponed the start of its 2021-22 season to Aug. 28 with a Pops concert.
The season of classical Masterworks and Pops concerts will run through June 2022.
In the meantime, the orchestra's outdoor mini-concert series will be held on three June weekends at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Nearly 73% of survey respondents said they would attend socially distanced outdoor symphony concerts this summer at White Oak.
It will open June 5 with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers.
A previously planned Rolling Stones tribute band will perform June 11, followed by "Rocky Mountain High," Jim Curry's tribute to John Denver, on June 19.
Tickets will go on sale March 26 to the general public.
Previously purchased tickets to any performance will transfer to the new date.
Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur, the symphony said.
For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the symphony Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 Ext. 224.
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra schedule:
White Oak Amphitheatre outdoor mini-series
June 5: Steep Canyon Rangers
June 11: Rolling Stones Tribute
June 19: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver
2021-22 season, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 28: Pops, Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel
Aug. 29: Pops, Queens of Soul
Sept. 2: Pops, The Texas Tenors
Sept. 25: Masterworks, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano
Nov. 6: Pops, An Evening with Matthew Morrison
Nov. 20: Sting
Dec. 16: Masterworks, Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale
Dec. 18: Music of Queen
Jan. 29, 2022: Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique with Ingrid Fliter, piano
Feb. 12, 2022: Pops, Heather Headley
Feb. 19, 2022: Masterworks: Circle of Friends with Yvegeny Kutik, violin
March 19, 2022 Pops, The Ten Tenors
April 2, 2022: Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator
April 29, 2022: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration
May 7, 2022: Masterworks, Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Zlatomir Fung
May 21, 2022: Pops, Kenny G
June 4 and 5, 2022: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert.
