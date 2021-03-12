Greensboro Symphony announces new summer outdoor series, revised 2021 season

GREENSBORO — Responding to a survey of ticket buyers and the community, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will offer a new summer outdoor concert series and postpone the start of its regular season to late August.

The orchestra had planned to open its 2021 season on April 29 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic would not interfere.

The pandemic already has postponed the opening of the downtown Tanger Center since March 2020. An official opening date has not been announced.

But nearly 77% of respondents to the symphony's survey said they would feel safe attending a Tanger Center concert this fall, the Greensboro Symphony said Friday in a news release.

So the symphony postponed the start of its 2021-22 season to Aug. 28 with a Pops concert.

The season of classical Masterworks and Pops concerts will run through June 2022.

In the meantime, the orchestra's outdoor mini-concert series will be held on three June weekends at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Nearly 73% of survey respondents said they would attend socially distanced outdoor symphony concerts this summer at White Oak.