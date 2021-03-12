 Skip to main content
Greensboro Symphony announces new summer outdoor series, revised 2021 season
Greensboro Symphony announces new summer outdoor series, revised 2021 season

GREENSBORO — Responding to a survey of ticket buyers and the community, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will offer a new summer outdoor concert series and postpone the start of its regular season to late August.

The orchestra had planned to open its 2021 season on April 29 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic would not interfere. 

The pandemic already has postponed the opening of the downtown Tanger Center since March 2020. An official opening date has not been announced.

But nearly 77% of respondents to the symphony's survey said they would feel safe attending a Tanger Center concert this fall, the Greensboro Symphony said Friday in a news release.

So the symphony postponed the start of its 2021-22 season to Aug. 28 with a Pops concert.

The season of classical Masterworks and Pops concerts will run through June 2022. 

In the meantime, the orchestra's outdoor mini-concert series will be held on three June weekends at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Nearly 73% of survey respondents said they would attend socially distanced outdoor symphony concerts this summer at White Oak.

It will open June 5 with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers.

A previously planned Rolling Stones tribute band will perform June 11, followed by "Rocky Mountain High," Jim Curry's tribute to John Denver, on June 19. 

Tickets will go on sale March 26 to the general public.

Previously purchased tickets to any performance will transfer to the new date. 

Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur, the symphony said.

For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the symphony Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 Ext. 224.

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra schedule:

White Oak Amphitheatre outdoor mini-series

June 5: Steep Canyon Rangers

June 11: Rolling Stones Tribute

June 19: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver

2021-22 season, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 28: Pops, Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel

Aug. 29: Pops, Queens of Soul

Sept. 2: Pops, The Texas Tenors

Sept. 25: Masterworks, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano

Nov. 6: Pops, An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Nov. 20: Sting

Dec. 16: Masterworks, Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale

Dec. 18: Music of Queen

Jan. 29, 2022: Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique with Ingrid Fliter, piano

Feb. 12, 2022: Pops, Heather Headley

Feb. 19, 2022: Masterworks: Circle of Friends with Yvegeny Kutik, violin

March 19, 2022 Pops, The Ten Tenors

April 2, 2022: Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator

April 29, 2022:  A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration

May 7, 2022: Masterworks, Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Zlatomir Fung

May 21, 2022: Pops, Kenny G

June 4 and 5, 2022: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

