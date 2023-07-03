GREENSBORO — Walking downtown for lunch, Lisa Crawford passed the corner of West Friendly Avenue and Elm Street as she had any number of times when, for once, she focused on the "For Rent" sign that had been in the old Junior League Bargain Box thrift shop for more than a decade.

"Even though it's been sitting there a long time, I never thought about it," said Crawford, the president and CEO of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

The reason that she noticed it is important: While the orchestra holds performances at the Steven Tanger Center, it doesn't have its own rehearsal space.

A church.

A theater.

An auditorium.

The symphony has been practicing all over town.

But that will change.

The highly visible location in a portion of the sprawling Self-Help Building is across the street from Center City Park and one block from the Cultural Arts Center, LeBauer Park and the Tanger Center. A letter of intent was signed last year and comes as the symphony is also on a national search for a music director.

Project designs have been filed with the city and construction permits are pending.

"Once we went in there and saw the space," Crawford said, "we said, 'Oh, it's been waiting for us.'"

Crawford, Jeff Neubauer (the symphony's production manager) and Cliff Miller (acoustics consultant to the Tanger Center) found tall ceilings and thin wood panels, the latter of which are natural sound enhancers. With some work, they found, it would be an ideal location for the symphony and its various programs, including for the youth and Master Chorale orchestra rehearsals.

"I love it," said Greensboro City Councilman Zack Matheny, who is also president of economic development agency Downtown Greensboro Inc. Matheny, whose district includes downtown, says it reminds him of NBC's popular "Today" show window.

To that end, there are plans to install speakers to go along with the large glass windows looking out on downtown so passersby can listen. Practices are at night and on the weekends.

"Who doesn't enjoy live music?" asked Matheny, adding that the symphony has reinvented itself. "They are playing Sting. And Boyz II Men. "

And, of course, classical music.

"And to hear it on Elm Street," Matheny said. "I can't wait for them to be there and to be able show it off."

The symphony's board has signed a five-year renewable lease on the space that Crawford jokes might never end.

"We're not planning to move out," said Crawford, seemingly in jest.

The lease largely balances out renting the various rehearsal spaces ranging from an auditorium at UNCG to Westover Church and Well-Spring Theater.

But the many windows in the dedicated space will also allow the symphony to advertise upcoming shows using digital signs. And those passerbys getting a taste of a symphony concert could sell seats.

"Really, you can't put a price on that," Crawford said.

It's understandable that the Tanger Center needs to prioritize booking events rather than providing rehearsal space that provides no significant revenue, Crawford said.

Last year, the symphony had considered another site downtown, but it would have been a shared space that wouldn't meet all their needs.

"We needed a space to rehearse when we needed it," Crawford said.

Currently, the symphony moves from location to location to set up rehearsals in places that are not ideal for acoustics. That might mean setting up and taking down seats and instruments in the same day.

"I think I'm really excited to have a consistent home for our musicians," Neubauer said. "The other is the opportunity to be more of a presence downtown."

After Crawford's epiphany on the way to lunch that day, Neubauer measured the spaces at various venues where the symphony had previously rehearsed with special attention to the width of the buildings. It's his responsibility for setting up and tearing down those spaces.

Crawford wants to move in by October, but it will likely take longer for the demolition and construction that's necessary.

Still, the wait will be worth it, she said.

"It's going to be transformative for us."