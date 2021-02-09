Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offers virtual singing valentines

Staff report
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus is offering virtual singing valentines this year.
For $15 each, the chorus offers personalized videos of two love songs to share with friends and loved ones.
A portion of the proceeds from each video order will be donated to local charities addressing hunger issues in the Greensboro area.
Ordering deadlines vary depending on level of personalization. Emails will be sent to recipients Feb. 13-14.
For information, contact Michael Norins at 336-908-1424, email menmd48@gmail.com or visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.