Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offers virtual singing valentines
Greensboro Tarheel Chorus offers virtual singing valentines

Heart shaped rose petal on music sheet. Love song concept. Music sheet is vintage from Aida by Giuseppe Verdi.
Creativeye99

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus is offering virtual singing valentines this year.

For $15 each, the chorus offers personalized videos of two love songs to share with friends and loved ones.

A portion of the proceeds from each video order will be donated to local charities addressing hunger issues in the Greensboro area.

Ordering deadlines vary depending on level of personalization. Emails will be sent to recipients Feb. 13-14.

For information, contact Michael Norins at 336-908-1424, email menmd48@gmail.com or visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.

