GREENSBORO — City officials are inviting residents to attend a celebration of Black culture June 16 at the Lewis Recreation Center.

The free event scheduled 5-7 p.m. at the center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr., will feature music, dance, poetry, art displays and products sold by Black-owned business vendors, according to a news release from the city.

The event is being held in recognition of Juneteenth — the oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It is celebrated annually on June 19.

Poets, artists, writers, dancers, musicians, Black business owners or entrepreneurs who wish to participate are asked to contact Chanel Webster at 336-373-3330 or chanel.webster@greensboro-nc.gov by May 15. There is a $25 cost to be a vendor at the event.