Greensboro to keep a closer eye on police interactions with the public and begin opening up its data to residents

"This will allow another avenue for residents and visitors to communicate with the city on their experiences and encounters with GPD," Parrish wrote to council members.

Finally, the city will offer an online "dashboard" of data about police encounters with residents, ranging from traffic stops to use of force.

Parrish said the information will also be linked to a mapping system to allow the public to see where these incidents occur in the city.

Outling said late last week the random review of police interactions was partly inspired by a June incident in which a Black teen was stopped by officers on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway. Police were told to look for a person who had reportedly been walking along Battleground Avenue with a toy gun. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and described as Hispanic or "dark-skinned."

The only description that applied to the teen was his dark skin.

Outling heard about the incident because of community discussion on social media and intervened. That rarely happens in other cases, he said, and most people are reluctant to file formal complaints with the police.

By providing these new steps, Outling said there will be more transparency in showing how police are doing their jobs.