Greensboro to pair artists with 3 neighborhoods for programs and street or sidewalk murals

GREENSBORO — The city will expand its efforts to add more arts programming — and more murals to streets and sidewalks — through the Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program.
City-based artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected for a six-month visual arts residency in the Dudley Heights, Glenwood and Kings Forest neighborhoods.
During the six months, the artists and arts groups will provide activities in the neighborhood — and ultimately create a mural on a city street or sidewalk.
Those selected will receive up to $22,500 to support residency-related costs on a reimbursement basis, free use of city-owned spaces, and no-cost permitting of the mural installation.
The residency program fits into the city's Cultural Arts Master Plan by providing arts and culture experiences beyond downtown, said Ryan Deal.
He's the chief creative economy officer who directs Creative Greensboro, the city's Office of Arts and Culture.
"We have great arts and culture assets downtown that we want folks to come and visit," Deal said. "But we also want people to be able to have a vibrant, creative life in their neighborhoods and close to home."
Interested artists or organizations must submit a proposal online by 5 p.m. April 30. For more information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Residencies will run from June 1 to Nov. 30.
The program is financed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program.
It's the first time that the city has allocated some of those block grant dollars toward arts and culture, Deal said.
Additional support is provided by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Museums, and Transportation departments.
The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program is partnered with another program announced earlier in March, the Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program.
That program encourages community organizations, groups of neighbors, or business owners, in partnership with artists, to use this permit program to create murals on streets and sidewalks in their neighborhoods.
But the Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program does not provide money or added programming, Deal said.
In contrast, "The residency program is not just about a mural," Deal said. "It’s about visual artists working with residents, with neighbors in the neighborhood to conceive of and deliver arts programming every month."
"We are saying at least twice a month there will be some kind of creative programming happening in the neighborhood," Deal said. "It could be painting lessons. It could be temporary, like spray painting a plywood graffiti wall in the neighborhood. It could be any number of things."
This program will be implemented first in three neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan.
According to city documents, Dudley Heights is a lovely and vibrant, predominately African American community in the southeastern part of the city, dating back to the 1950s.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Kings Forest became one of the city's first middle-class neighborhoods for African Americans.
Located near downtown, Glenwood is home to creatives of all types, and people with diversity in age, education, income, orientation and ethnicity.
"The residency program is allowing us to focus our efforts on particular neighborhoods, so we can ensure this kind of creative place-making is able to happen all across the city," Deal said.
Three residents from each neighborhood will be among those serving on the selection committee, Deal said.
The city will contract with one residency partner per neighborhood. That partner may involve additional artists, he said.
The city also wants residents of each area to create with the artist or arts groups the opportunities for their neighborhoods.
Deal would like to see community residents work with the artists on the murals.
"The hope is that the murals supported in particular through the residency program will be a reflection of the people and place where the murals exist," he said.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.