Greensboro to pair artists with 3 neighborhoods for programs and street or sidewalk murals

"We are saying at least twice a month there will be some kind of creative programming happening in the neighborhood," Deal said. "It could be painting lessons. It could be temporary, like spray painting a plywood graffiti wall in the neighborhood. It could be any number of things."

This program will be implemented first in three neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan.

According to city documents, Dudley Heights is a lovely and vibrant, predominately African American community in the southeastern part of the city, dating back to the 1950s.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Kings Forest became one of the city's first middle-class neighborhoods for African Americans.

Located near downtown, Glenwood is home to creatives of all types, and people with diversity in age, education, income, orientation and ethnicity.

"The residency program is allowing us to focus our efforts on particular neighborhoods, so we can ensure this kind of creative place-making is able to happen all across the city," Deal said.

Three residents from each neighborhood will be among those serving on the selection committee, Deal said.