Greensboro Transit Agency expands Sunday bus routes

GREENSBORO — In response to requests from long-time riders, Greensboro Transit Agency is expanding its Sunday bus routes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GTA's transitional seven combined routes will expand to 17 individual routes for riders beginning on July 4. The routes will mirror the level of service offered on Saturdays, the agency said in a news release.

Buses will operate hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access GSO riders will also receive extended hours on Sundays, with citywide paratransit services ending at 10 p.m., the agency said.

Riders of GTA and Access GSO services are asked to continue observing state and federal requirements for travel on public transportation, including wearing face coverings and socially distancing when possible.