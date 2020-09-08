Greensboro Transit Authority bus

GREENSBORO — Local transit systems plan to offer free public transportation on Election Day, according to the Greensboro Transit Agency. 

GTA's initiative "Move To The Polls" is designed to ensure transportation barriers are eliminated for voters in Greensboro. GTA, HEAT and SCAT transportation will join transit systems around the Triad and nation to offer the fare-free rides on Nov. 3, GTA said. 

Along with fare-free transportation, GTA's initiative will also officer a non-partisan, downloadable voter guide, which provides election dates and resources for voters, GTA said. 

Visit the “Election Station” webpage at rideGTA.com to find access to resources identifying early and Election Day voting locations and links to verify their voter registration status.

Groups that want to join the effort should contact Kevin Elwood at 336-412-6309 or kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov by Friday.

