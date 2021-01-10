Greensboro Transit Agency rebrands SCAT as Access GSO

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency announced Sunday it is rebranding its longtime paratransit bus service as Access GSO, according to a news release.

The service, formerly known as SCAT (Specialized Community Area Transportation), has provided transportation to people with disabilities since 1992, according to the release.

The Access GSO name was chosen from among suggestions received from riders, drivers, staff and the Greensboro community.

“A name change for this vital community service has been several years in the making, as many felt that SCAT no longer reflected our current mission and service execution,” Kevin Elwood, marketing and communications specialist with GTA/City of Greensboro, said in the release.

“Access GSO serves not only as a name identifier, but an accurate descriptor … giving persons with disabilities important access to education, employment, and all of life’s needs beyond just healthcare in Greensboro, Elwood said.

The new branding takes affect immediately. Riders can expect to continue receiving transportation services from SCAT-marked vehicles as the fleet receives updated brand logos in the next 30 days, according to the release. The associated I-Ride service also will take on the Access GSO name.