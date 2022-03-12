 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro U.S. Postal Service facility cited after worker injured by machinery, has arm amputated
GREENSBORO — The U.S. Postal Service's distribution center here has been cited after a worker lost an arm last year.

The mechanic's arm was amputated on Sept. 27 after contacting a machine that had a safety guard removed, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an inspection at the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave., where a programmable network of heavy conveyor lines and other systems handles packages for delivery. OSHA's inspection identified "repeat and serious safety violations, including failure to ensure that safety guards were in place as required and allowing conveyor guards to be routinely removed, leaving workers at risk of injuries," DOL said.

OSHA's inspection also found that the distribution center also did not train staff on working near conveyors or proper methods for safely operating equipment using lockout/tagout safety measures. OSHA also found that the postal service allowed unqualified workers, those without adequate training and protective equipment, to perform tests on live electrical equipment.

On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines, records show.

The U.S. Postal Service has 15 business days from when it received the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.

