Greensboro Urban Loop open in both directions

Posted 2:49 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Greensboro Urban Loop are now open to traffic, giving motorists a full circle around the city.

A ribbon-cutting for the final portion of the loop — three miles between North Elm Street and U.S. 29 — was held late this morning featuring state and local officials.

"Those of you who have been watching the construction and have been utilizing the other sections of the loop ... know what a difference it makes ... not only for travel time and convenience for our citizens, but also for economic development," Mike Fox, chairman of the N.C. Board of Transportation, said at the event.

"In probably about 30 days, you'll think 'how did we ever not have this,' because it's such a game-changer," Fox said.

Posted 1:44 p.m.

GREENSBORO — While the westbound lanes of the Greensboro Urban Loop opened to traffic earlier today, the eastbound lanes are still closed at Elm Street.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Aaron Moody said there are some last-minute details being taken care of for the eastbound lanes. He did not immediately know when those lanes would open, though it is expected to be sometime this afternoon. A ribbon-cutting for the final portion of the loop — three miles between North Elm Street and U.S. 29 — was held late this morning.

Posted 11:50 a.m.

GREENSBORO — It's official: The ribbon has been cut on the newly completed Greensboro Urban Loop.

And travel should be possible soon on the last portion of the loop — three miles between North Elm Street and U.S. 29. The westbound lanes of the stretch should be open within and an hour and the eastbound lane shortly thereafter.

The loop is opening to the public after a ceremony complete with speeches from local leaders and transportation officials.

The thoroughfare — the idea of which first appeared in city planning documents in 1948 — allows motorists to take a 49-mile circle around the city.

Even though it's open, lane closures occasionally may occur because contractors have six more months to complete finishing touches, such as planting vegetation alongside the highway.

Construction on the last section of the loop — from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 — began in April 2018 and cost $137.3 million. The part between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street opened in December 2020.

Initially, local officials envisioned the project as a parkway similar to Wendover Avenue. But as that vision grew, so did the cost. The state took over the $504 million project in 1989 when the General Assembly created the Highway Trust Fund to build thoroughfares statewide.

