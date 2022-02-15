Greensboro Urban Ministry on search for next executive director

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Urban Ministry has started the search for a new executive director with the resignation of the Rev. Myron Wilkins, who has helmed the agency since 2015.
The agency is the largest provider of emergency assistance locally through donations and government grants, and provides a mix of overnight and more permanent housing.
Wilkins, 63, has accepted a position as president and CEO of the Clinton, S.C.-based Thornwell, a multi-state nonprofit serving children and families. His last day is April 1.
"It just seemed like the right thing," Wilkins said earlier today.
Wilkins said someone with the nonprofit reached out to him and the work resonated with his soul.
"It is a call to work with children and families experiencing crisis and trauma," said Wilkins, who has a degree in social work. "It is not a call away from the Greensboro Urban Ministry."
Wilkins has a history of working for organizations with a great mission and cause, but also great challenges.
Mark Sumerford, assistant executive director who has worked at the agency in various roles for the last 40 years, will serve as interim director during the search.
When Wilkins came to GUM, local agencies working with the homeless and the poor were at odds over how the agency’s shelter — the largest in the city — was run, with accusations that GUM was getting the lion's share of support while some other agencies were forced to operate on shoe-string budgets and increasingly providing makeshift shelter for the homeless. GUM had rules of conduct at the shelter that others said put people at risk of freezing to death on cold nights. Eventually those agencies and the city came up with coordinated housing solutions.
"During his seven years leading Greensboro Urban Ministry, Myron's dedication, passion and enthusiasm has exemplified our core values and supported the organization's mission in fighting food and shelter insecurity," David Youngdahl, the chair of the board of directors, said in a written statement. "He is leaving the daily operation in capable hands with the experienced team he put together.”