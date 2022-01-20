Greensboro woman, 30, killed in rollover crash Wednesday night; her 2 children survived, troopers say

GREENSBORO — A 30-year-old Greensboro woman was killed Wednesday night in a rollover wreck after she was thrown from a car that was carrying her two children, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Christina Marie Durham was traveling east on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road when her 2009 Nissan Sentra went off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned. Durham was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car during the crash; she died at the scene, troopers said in a news release.

Durham's children received minor injuries and were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to a highway patrol spokesman. The children were old enough to be secured in regular seatbelts and were belted during the crash.

The road surface condition in the area of the crash, from the recent winter storm, may have contributed to the accident, troopers said in the news release. The highway patrol is still investigating.