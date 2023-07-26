A 31-year-old Greensboro woman has died of injuries suffered in a weekend car crash.

A police news release identified the victim as Jillian Daly.

Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to the crash in the 1200 block of Westridge Road.

Daly was operating her 2020 Tesla Model Y north on Westridge Road, according to the news release. She drove through the southbound lanes and off the roadway to the left, police said. The vehicle struck two large trees.

Daly was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Tuesday.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team responded and is investigating.

