 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Greensboro woman honored for her work restoring the Historic Magnolia House

  • 0

The Historic Magnolia House is among 25 destinations receiving a $40,000 grant to help sites stay open.

GREENSBORO — After a visit in 2018, she packed up and left a job in health care and information technology in Atlanta to move here and finish her father's passion project — restoring the old Magnolia House.

Now the former "Green Book" site at 442 Gorrell St. serves as a bed and breakfast, restaurant and event venue.

Last month, Preservation N.C. honored Magnolia House owner Natalie Pass Miller with one of its Gertrude S. Carraway Awards of Merit for her work on the venerable building, which opened as a bed and breakfast in January after decades of renovation work.

Passing on tradition at Magnolia House (copy)

Natalie Pass Miller moved back to Greensboro to take over the historic 1889 Magnolia House, which her family has worked on for decades. “It’s what you do,” she says.

The award recognizes "outstanding people, projects, businesses and organizations in the field of historic preservation across the state," the organization said Wednesday in a news release announcing the award.

Pass Miller was recently honored in Winston-Salem as part of Preservation N.C.’s annual historic preservation conference.

People are also reading…

The Carraway Award is named for Dr. Gertrude S. Carraway, a noted New Bern historian and preservationist. 

Built in 1889 as a single-family residence in what is now the South Greensboro Historic District, Magnolia House is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. In September, it was inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Magnolia House (copy) (copy)

Hotel owner Natalie Pass Miller explains the history behind the living room area during a tour at the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro on Dec. 8, 2021.

During segregation, the Magnolia House could be found in "The Green Book" — a state-by-state listing of safe places Black people could stay overnight while traveling through the segregated South. It hosted notable entertainers such as Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Lena Horne and baseball greats Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.

Greensboro's Historic Magnolia House gets $40K grant
Pieces of Guilford's Black history can be found all over. Here's where to look.
Many famous people have stayed at the Magnolia House. Now you can, too.
Greensboro's Magnolia House listed among Historic Hotels of America
A new beginning: Greensboro's Magnolia House adds another storied chapter to legacy
History in the remaking: The story of Magnolia House has a newly discovered chapter
The Magnolia House used to be a decades-old passion project for one man. Now, someone else shares that dream — his daughter.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Target loses hundreds of millions a year from 'organized retail crime'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert