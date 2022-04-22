Greensboro woman wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH — A recent trip to a convenience store on East Gate City Boulevard paid off big for a Greensboro woman.
Licette Griffin told the clerk that she was going to win soon and, the very next day, she won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
“I told him, ‘One of these days it’s going to happen,’” Griffin said. “The next day this happened.”
Griffin, a 59-year-old IT worker, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket at Gate City Express, then went home where she sat outside on her porch while she scratched the ticket.
“When I saw I won, my hands started shaking,” Griffin told lottery officials. “I called my husband and he immediately left work and came home.”
Griffin said they plan to use the money to take a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and their birthdays. They also plan to invest some of the money and donate some to their church.