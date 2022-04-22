Greensboro woman wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH — A recent trip to a convenience store on East Gate City Boulevard paid off big for a Greensboro woman.

Licette Griffin told the clerk that she was going to win soon and, the very next day, she won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

“I told him, ‘One of these days it’s going to happen,’” Griffin said. “The next day this happened.”

Griffin, a 59-year-old IT worker, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket at Gate City Express, then went home where she sat outside on her porch while she scratched the ticket.

“When I saw I won, my hands started shaking,” Griffin told lottery officials. “I called my husband and he immediately left work and came home.”

Griffin said they plan to use the money to take a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and their birthdays. They also plan to invest some of the money and donate some to their church.

Griffin chose the lump sum option of $600,000 instead of an annuity. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,063.