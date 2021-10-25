 Skip to main content
Greensboro woman wins $200,000 on $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
Greensboro woman wins $200,000 on $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH — A Greensboro woman got lucky on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

“I still don’t believe it,” Nettie Cheek said as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“It is amazing. I can get some things done, pay on some bills and help my kids. It’s still unreal,” she said, according to the release.

Cheek purchased her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Wendover Curb Market on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

