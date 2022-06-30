Greensboro would rename its coliseum to ACC Coliseum as part of bid to keep conference here

GREENSBORO — Greensboro would rename its coliseum to honor the ACC, which has been headquartered here for 69 years, if the conference stays in the city, officials said in a statement today.

The top elected officials for Greensboro and Guilford County issued a joint statement about the latest news on the ACC's plans for its headquarters, which has been in Greensboro since the league was formed. The conference has been considering a possible move, with Charlotte and Florida as other contenders for the headquarters.

A $15 million state budget proposal would keep the headquarters in North Carolina for at least the next 15 years.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued the following statement on Thursday:

“As the birthplace of the Atlantic Coast Conference and its steadfast partner for the past 69 years, our community remains committed to supporting the success and growth of the conference in the coming years. The $15 million in the North Carolina General Assembly’s proposed budget bolsters our efforts to keep the ACC headquartered in the state.

We have been assured that the ACC has not made a decision on its headquarters at this time and that Greensboro remains a finalist. We believe we have made a strong case for the ACC to remain in our community, one that addresses the conference’s need to accelerate its brand and respond to the changing times in intercollegiate athletics. This includes an offer to rename our arena, which is the largest arena in the ACC conference, the ACC Coliseum."

To move the ACC headquarters, its 15-member Board of Directors would need 10 “yes” votes.

To qualify for the $15 million from the state Department of Commerce, the league would have to remain in the state for 15 years, and it would hold an additional four men’s basketball tournaments with two of those in Greensboro.

The budget proposal doesn’t name the ACC, but instead calls it a “qualifying collegiate sports employer.”

The state budget isn't final yet.