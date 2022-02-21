Greensboro youth asked to write and perform poetry about social justice topics

GREENSBORO — Local youth ages 10 to 18 can use their voices to write and perform poetry about social justice topics through “Voices of Change,” a partnership with the Poetry Project and the City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department.

Participants will meet virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1.

The sessions will explore the following topics:

• Feb. 28: What It Means to Be Black in Greensboro, in partnership with the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparities

• March 2: Women Living and Leading, in partnership with the Commission on the Status of Women

• April 6: Housing and Newcomers, in partnership with the International Advisory Committee and the Human Rights Commission

• May 4: Reentry and Community. in partnership with Thrive GSO

• June 1: Gender Equity, in partnership with the Transgender Task Force