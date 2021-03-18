 Skip to main content
Greensboro Youth Council seeks submissions from teens for Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project
Greensboro Youth Council seeks submissions from teens for Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project

Greensboro logo horizontal
Courtesy of city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — As a part of a cultural awareness project, Greensboro Youth Council is asking teenagers to submit original photos that answer a specific question:

How does society view your culture versus how you view your culture?

The purpose of the Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project is to provide youth with an opportunity to showcase both their creativity and their culture. The project is open to teenagers, age 13 to 19, the city said in a news release. 

Photos are due by March 31. 

Photos that are selected will be on display at the Greensboro Cultural Center in April.

For more information and to submit photos, visit the youth council's online form

