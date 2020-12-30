Greensboro's ‘21 for ’21 Winter Workout’ challenge offers parks and recreation prize package worth $200

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to start the new year with a focus on their physical health with the “21 for 21 Winter Workout” challenge, according to a news release from the department.
During the month of January, residents are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 21 miles.
Participants who complete the challenge will be entered to win a parks and recreation prize package worth an estimated $200. The package includes "Parks and Recreation swag," pedal boat and fishing passes, and a free picnic shelter rental (worth up to $175). Sign up to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.
“It’s a new year and it’s time to get moving!" Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray said in a news release. "We want you to bundle up, grab a family member or your dog, and get outside on one of our trails, walking loops, greenways, and lakes, or around your own neighborhood.”
The program includes a downloadable tracker to log your progress, winter workout tips and encouraging messages to your inbox to keep you going, McCray said. Participants must send their completed workout logs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by February 5, to be entered into the drawing for the prize package.
Looking for a good place to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery cellphone app to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home. Or try one of these walking loops:
• Barber Park Trail, 1500 Barber Park Drive, 1.04 miles, paved area
• Bluford Loop Trail, 1800 block Eastwood Avenue, 0.42 miles, paved area
• Brightwood Park Trail, 4698 Fewell Road, 0.59 miles
• Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road
o Brown Center Loop, 0.45 miles, paved area
o Vandalia Vista Trail, 0.26 miles
• Country Park, 3905 Nathaneal Greene Drive
o Country Park Loop Trail, 1.63 miles, paved area
• Hamilton Lakes, 400 block Starmount Drive
o Hamilton Lakes Trail, 1.99 miles
o Hamilton Lakes Spur, 0.26 miles
• Hester Park, 3600 block Deutzia Street
o Trail 1, 0.61 miles
o Trail 3, 0.12 miles
o Trail 2, 0.10 miles
o Trail 4, 0.15 miles
• Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road
o Keeley Beginner Mountain Bike Trail, 0.62 miles
o Keeley Park Trail, 1.37 miles
o Keeley Park Spur Trail, 0.04 miles
• Shannon Hills Greenway, 4100 block Donegal Drive, 1.2 miles
• Westbury Walking Trail, 4300 block Sante Fe Trail, 0.17 miles