Greensboro's ‘21 for ’21 Winter Workout’ challenge offers parks and recreation prize package worth $200

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to start the new year with a focus on their physical health with the “21 for 21 Winter Workout” challenge, according to a news release from the department.

During the month of January, residents are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 21 miles.

Participants who complete the challenge will be entered to win a parks and recreation prize package worth an estimated $200. The package includes "Parks and Recreation swag," pedal boat and fishing passes, and a free picnic shelter rental (worth up to $175). Sign up to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.

“It’s a new year and it’s time to get moving!" Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray said in a news release. "We want you to bundle up, grab a family member or your dog, and get outside on one of our trails, walking loops, greenways, and lakes, or around your own neighborhood.”