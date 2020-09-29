 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro's Art in the Arboretum goes virtual
0 comments

Greensboro's Art in the Arboretum goes virtual

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Greensboro Beautiful to move its annual Art in the Arboretum onto its website this year. 

At 2 p.m. Sunday, thousands of Art in the Arboretum fans can go online to see recorded performances and presentations at greensborobeautiful.org and the organization's Facebook page. 

Watch musical performances by area bands and musicians The Allen Boys, The Zinc Kings, The Walker Family Band, Island Vibes, William Nesmith, Eric Hunsucker and Jessie Dunks.

Volunteer curators will highlight special garden areas in the Greensboro Arboretum. Speaking in the recorded presentations are Steve Windham and Christina Larson, talking about the pollinated meadow; Teri Hammer on the Butterfly Garden, Nancy Warberg on the Perennial Border and Graham Ray on the dwarf conifer and hosta collections.

Artists who normally would line the garden's walkways also will be featured at greensborobeautiful.org. They will be listed there through the holidays.

Greensboro Beautiful's Parisian Promenade also went virtual in June this year. 

For more information, visit greensborobeautiful.org or call 336-373-2199.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News