Greensboro's Art in the Arboretum goes virtual

GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Greensboro Beautiful to move its annual Art in the Arboretum onto its website this year.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, thousands of Art in the Arboretum fans can go online to see recorded performances and presentations at greensborobeautiful.org and the organization's Facebook page.

Watch musical performances by area bands and musicians The Allen Boys, The Zinc Kings, The Walker Family Band, Island Vibes, William Nesmith, Eric Hunsucker and Jessie Dunks.

Volunteer curators will highlight special garden areas in the Greensboro Arboretum. Speaking in the recorded presentations are Steve Windham and Christina Larson, talking about the pollinated meadow; Teri Hammer on the Butterfly Garden, Nancy Warberg on the Perennial Border and Graham Ray on the dwarf conifer and hosta collections.

Artists who normally would line the garden's walkways also will be featured at greensborobeautiful.org. They will be listed there through the holidays.