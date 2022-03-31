Greensboro's civil rights museum moves closer to global recognition with land purchase, expansion plans

GREENSBORO — Supporters of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum cleared a major hurdle on Thursday in their bid to get the local landmark worldwide recognition.

Sit-In Movement Inc., a nonprofit which owns the museum, officially purchased 2.2 acres adjacent to the site, including the former First Citizens Bank at South Elm and Market streets.

The property and five-story brick building sold for $10.25 million. The city of Greensboro and Guilford County each agreed to kick in $2 million toward the purchase, along with a $500,000 grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, museum officials said.

The purchase was needed to help the museum qualify as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark, said Will Harris, a principal scholar for the museum. Being able to control the surrounding property to maintain the character and feel of the historic site is important for the UNESCO designation, he said.

So what is a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

UNESCO — which stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — seeks to identify and preserve sites of significance around the world, according to its website. These are sites considered to be of “outstanding value to humanity.”

The civil rights museum is housed in the old F.W. Woolworth store, where four Black N.C. A&T students in February 1960 refused to leave a whites-only lunch counter until they were served. The “sit-in” protest — which succeeded in desegregating the lunch counter — continued daily for months and helped spark similar sit-ins throughout the South.

“The Woolworth sit-in movement here in Greensboro is the one way that most people in other countries can recognize … the city,” Harris said.

Getting the cultural designation is a 10-year process, Harris said, and something the museum has worked on for several years. The museum would be part of a proposal submitted by the U.S. National Park Service that would include 10 properties associated with the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“We will be in what’s called a serial nomination of those 10 sites,” Harris said. “Those have to be historic sites or something (where) universal significance took place.”

Other sites that could be included in the serial nomination range from the Alabama church where Martin Luther King Jr. was pastor to Central High School in Little Rock, Ark.

These are places “where the desegregation issues came to the fore so strongly,” Harris said.

If approved, the museum would be the only UNESCO cultural site in North Carolina, he said.

Existing UNESCO-designated cultural sites include the Statue of Liberty, Monticello and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

As for the newly purchased building, Harris said that it would be converted into exhibit space as tenants' leases run out.

“One of the other components of eligibility for the world heritage designation is that we will be attractive to an international audience of travelers,” he said. “So our anticipation is that we will develop additional exhibits that focus on the international dimensions of the civil rights movement.”

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who co-founded Sit-In Movement Inc. and is chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said the expansion will help drive economic activity.

“I think this is a really big thing for the county and the city,” said Alston, who did not participate in the commissioners’ vote to give the museum $2 million. Alston also acted as a broker for the museum in the land deal, but said he did not take a commission and that the property owner agreed to take 3% off the purchase price. “When people come to the civil rights museum, we don’t serve food, so they have to go out and eat. We don’t serve gas, so they have to go out and buy gas. We don’t have hotel rooms, so they have to buy hotel rooms.

“So it’s going to benefit the economy.”

Alston and Harris said the museum is still seeking grants and donations to help pay off the new property, which is being financed by the owner.

“This is not just about us advancing our institution,” Harris said. “This is a way we give back to Greensboro and to Guilford County and to the larger area.

“We want to engage the world’s attention on the ideas behind the sit-ins and on nonviolent direct action as a way to promote social justice and human dignity.”

