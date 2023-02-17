GREENSBORO — Connecting people with mental health resources may not come to mind when you think of code enforcement.

That, however, is what the city hopes to do when code compliance inspectors encounter someone who might be struggling with depression or other mental health issues while making their rounds.

“We're not here just to enforce the ordinance,” said Larry Roberts, manager of the city’s code compliance division. “We're here to help you seek help if needed.”

To that end, the city’s 17 code compliance inspectors and six administrative employees underwent two days of training last month.

The code compliance division is the first in the state to be certified in "Mental Health First Aid" by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Michelle Kennedy said. Kennedy is director of the Housing and Neighborhood Development Department, which oversees the division.

The training teaches how to identify, understand and provide assistance to people experiencing a mental health crisis or are displaying signs of a substance-use disorder.

“We believe this will be a valuable tool for our code compliance team as they interact with individuals across Greensboro on a daily basis,” Kennedy said in a news release.

Inspectors respond to nuisance complaints and enforce standards that buildings and properties must legally meet throughout the city. Owners can be fined for failing to meet those standards.

“We’re really trying to get behind why we’re at the residence because we don't want to just put a condemned sign on the door or cite you for a yard that's not in compliance,” Roberts explained. “A lot of times with unclean, unsanitary (conditions) or if somebody doesn't pay their water bill or pay their power bill, it’s because they're suffering from depression.

"They may have hit the first rut of their lifetime ... a loved one passing or a traumatic injury that they're not being able to recover from — and we don't know that when we first get there.”

Warning sign A condemned noticed for a house on South Josephine Boyd Street.

The division uses the Guilford County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness to find local resources.

Carla Harrison, a field supervisor, said her training usually involves getting certified in technical areas, such as electrical or plumbing issues.

“I really enjoyed doing it,” she said of the mental health training. “It was very refreshing that we're looking at people and not just the building.”

The instruction has given her a different perspective and helps her to communicate more effectively.

“We are able to talk with them, interact with them and convince them to get the inspection done without calling the police or doing any force,” she said. “We're not an expert. We're not meant to diagnose or prescribe anything, but it's just to understand better and make this person feel … comfortable with us and allow us to do our work.”

Close 1 of 11 Code Inspector Pennies spilled on the porch of a condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned noticed on a house on South Josephine Boyd Street on Wednesday. Greensboro’s 17 code compliance inspectors and six administrative employees underwent two days of mental health training last month. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. The new training teaches how to identify, understand and provide assistance to people experiencing a mental health crisis or are displaying signs of a substance-use disorder. Code Inspector A broken window at the condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. Harrison says the mental health training has given her a different perspective and helps her to communicate more effectively. “We are able to talk with them, interact with them and convince them to get the inspection done without calling the police or doing any force,” she says. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. The code compliance division is the first in the state to be certified in “Mental Health First Aid” by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Cracking the code: A day in the life of a Greensboro inspector 1 of 11 Code Inspector Pennies spilled on the porch of a condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned noticed on a house on South Josephine Boyd Street on Wednesday. Greensboro’s 17 code compliance inspectors and six administrative employees underwent two days of mental health training last month. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. The new training teaches how to identify, understand and provide assistance to people experiencing a mental health crisis or are displaying signs of a substance-use disorder. Code Inspector A broken window at the condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. Harrison says the mental health training has given her a different perspective and helps her to communicate more effectively. “We are able to talk with them, interact with them and convince them to get the inspection done without calling the police or doing any force,” she says. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on South Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro on Wednesday. The code compliance division is the first in the state to be certified in “Mental Health First Aid” by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. Code Inspector Code enforcement inspector Carla Harrison looks at a house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Code Inspector A condemned house on S. Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.