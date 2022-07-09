Greensboro's Historic Magnolia House gets $40K grant

GREENSBORO — The Historic Magnolia House is among 25 destinations across the country and the only one in North Carolina receiving a $40,000 grant to help historic restaurants stay open.

The money comes from the Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, sponsored by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation to "support restaurants that have contributed to their neighborhood’s unique history as they manage ongoing challenges because of the pandemic," according to the announcement.

In its second year, the program backs historic small restaurants as they face new challenges as they continue to serve their communities.

"We had to keep it quiet until it was announced," owner Natalie Pass Miller said. "We wanted to scream!"

The Magnolia's history goes back to guest and Godfather of Soul, James Brown, sometimes joining neighborhood children playing baseball in the streets.

The segregation-era bed and breakfast was a beacon to African Americans looking for a night’s sleep between Atlanta and Richmond, Va. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Lena Horne, the Five Blind Boys of Alabama and baseball greats Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige all slept there as they traveled the East Coast.

Arthur and Louise Gist bought the house in 1949 and converted it into a 14-room bed-and-breakfast, with sitting rooms and a dining room downstairs. Arthur Gist was a bricklayer. Sons Herman, a future state legislator, and Arthur "Buddy" Gist Jr., a future protege of blues man Miles Davis, grew up there.

Couples honeymooned at the Magnolia. Parents from out of town stayed there during Bennett and A&T graduations. Entertainers, who might have been booked in the area or just passing through, were often listed on the marquee.

Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, called the Magnolia an "icon of southern Black culture," in a statement to the News & Record.

"It represents both past resilience and ongoing strength, bringing people together as a gathering place and a community touchstone," Malone-France said. "We are honored to recognize Magnolia House in this year’s list ... and help the owners continue their legacy.”

The property had fallen into disrepair before Natalie's father, Sam Pass, at one time a fire and safety specialist at Duke University, spent two decades of his off time meticulously restoring it. She later took up the project and the remaining work, although he remains her chief counselor.

While Pass Miller is always on the lookout for grant possibilities, those in what she calls her local and national community of supporters, including Preservation Greensboro, also heard about the restaurant grant and wanted to make sure she knew about it. The Magnolia House, which receives funding from the city, is also a partner of various groups and is nominated to be inducted into the Historic Hotels of America.

The Magnolia House, in the shadow of the Bennett College water tank, has offered lodging since January after a soft opening in December. Built in 1889 as a single-family residence in what is now the South Greensboro Historic District, it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. During segregation, it was listed in "The Green Book” for Black motorists seeking safe places to stay and dine as they traveled the South. The motel, with its two porches, 14 rooms that barely fit more than a bed, and 5,000 square feet, earned the "highly recommended place to stay" distinction.

Its rooms and decor now pay tribute to famous guests of the past.

Benjamin Briggs of Preservation Greensboro calls it an important part of the fabric of the community and country.

"It was a horrible period in American history," Briggs said in 2020 of the challenges for Black people to travel during segregation. "(The Magnolia House) showed the determination that people had to overcome the obstacles put in their place by the legal system. It is a symbol of overcoming obstacles."

As it was being refurbished, Miller Pass hosted jazz brunches, "shoebox" historical lunches and special events, including weddings, corporate events and small concerts. The outdoor setup, which accounted for nearly half of the Magnolia's expanded operation, was demolished after an ice storm this past winter. Sponsors, foundations and other community players helped to put a rental tent in place so that Pass-Miller could continue to operate those services while working on a longer-term solution.

"This whole story is of community and love," Pass Miller said.