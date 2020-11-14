Greensboro's Human Rights Department forming African American Disparities committee

GREENSBORO — At the request of the Greensboro City Council, the Human Rights Department is seeking people interested in serving on an ad-hoc committee for African American Disparities.

African Americans make up Greensboro's largest minority and face unique barriers to success, the city said in a news release.

Through community feedback, research and policy review, the committee with explore local policies, procedures and regulations in an effort to identify barriers to success for African Americans. The committee's findings and recommendations will be presented to the council, the city said.

People interested in serving on this committee can email Zaynah Afada at zaynah.afada@greensboro-nc.gov no later than Friday.

Candidates should possess the following attributes:

An awareness of the history/context of needs of African American populations in Greensboro.

Passion about addressing issues of disparity.

Commitment to issues of equity.

Availability to commit ample time to the work of the committee.